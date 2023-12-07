Jefferson County, Alabama has high school basketball games on the docket today, and information on how to watch them is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Jefferson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Shelby County High School at Holy Family Cristo Rey Catholic High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 7

6:00 PM CT on December 7 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Ramsay High School at McAdory High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 7

7:00 PM CT on December 7 Location: McCalla, AL

McCalla, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Shades Valley High School at Jackson-Olin High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 7

7:30 PM CT on December 7 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Pleasant Grove High School at Parker High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 7

7:30 PM CT on December 7 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Carver-Birmingham High School at Woodlawn High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 7

7:30 PM CT on December 7 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Cornerstone Schools of Alabama at Central High School - Tuscaloosa

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 7

7:30 PM CT on December 7 Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

The Altamont School at Fultondale High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 7

7:30 PM CT on December 7 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Clay-Chalkville High School at Gadsden City High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 7

7:30 PM CT on December 7 Location: Gadsden, AL

Gadsden, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Wenonah High School at Center Point High School