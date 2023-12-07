Pelicans vs. Lakers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Lakers (13-9) face the New Orleans Pelicans (12-10) as just 1.5-point favorites on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on TNT and truTV. The point total for the matchup is set at 229.5.
Pelicans vs. Lakers Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: TNT and truTV Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Lakers
|-1.5
|229.5
Pelicans Betting Records & Stats
- New Orleans has combined with its opponent to score more than 229.5 points in nine of 22 games this season.
- New Orleans' contests this season have a 228-point average over/under, 1.5 fewer points than this game's point total.
- New Orleans' ATS record is 13-9-0 this season.
- The Pelicans have come away with nine wins in the 14 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, New Orleans has won seven of its 12 games, or 58.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.
- New Orleans has an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Pelicans vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 229.5
|% of Games Over 229.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Lakers
|10
|45.5%
|112.2
|226.8
|113
|226.4
|228.4
|Pelicans
|9
|40.9%
|114.6
|226.8
|113.4
|226.4
|227.9
Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends
- New Orleans has gone 6-4 in its past 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.
- The Pelicans have hit the over in four of their past 10 games.
- Against the spread, New Orleans has been better at home (9-3-0) than on the road (4-6-0).
- The Pelicans' 114.6 points per game are just 1.6 more points than the 113 the Lakers give up.
- New Orleans is 10-3 against the spread and 9-4 overall when it scores more than 113 points.
Pelicans vs. Lakers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pelicans
|13-9
|10-4
|10-12
|Lakers
|10-12
|7-7
|9-13
Pelicans vs. Lakers Point Insights
|Pelicans
|Lakers
|114.6
|112.2
|13
|20
|10-3
|6-2
|9-4
|7-1
|113.4
|113
|18
|15
|9-2
|7-5
|9-2
|10-2
