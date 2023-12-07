The Los Angeles Lakers (13-9) and the New Orleans Pelicans (12-10) are slated to play on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena, with a tip-off time of 9:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the hardwood, Jonas Valanciunas is one of the players to watch.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Lakers

Game Day: Thursday, December 7

Thursday, December 7 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada How to Watch on TV: TNT, truTV

Pelicans' Last Game

The Pelicans won their most recent game versus the Kings, 127-117, on Monday. Brandon Ingram led the way with 30 points, and also had eight boards and six assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brandon Ingram 30 8 6 1 0 3 Herbert Jones 23 5 5 0 2 3 Jonas Valančiūnas 18 11 0 0 0 0

Pelicans Players to Watch

Ingram gets the Pelicans 23.7 points, 5.3 boards and 5.3 assists per game. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Valanciunas' averages on the season are 14.2 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, making 56.7% of his shots from the field.

Zion Williamson's numbers for the season are 22.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game, making 56.9% of his shots from the floor.

The Pelicans get 12.4 points, 4.2 boards and 2.9 assists per game from Herbert Jones.

The Pelicans get 7.0 points, 4.6 boards and 3.3 assists per game from Dyson Daniels.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brandon Ingram 24.7 5.2 5.3 0.9 0.1 1.5 Jonas Valančiūnas 16.1 10.2 2.5 0.5 0.9 0.4 Zion Williamson 19.1 4.1 4.5 1.3 0.2 0.1 Herbert Jones 13.9 4.4 3.5 1.5 1.1 1.6 Naji Marshall 7.9 5.0 2.4 0.9 0.2 0.9

