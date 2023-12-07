The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Perry County, Alabama today, we've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Perry County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

R.C. Hatch High School at The Calhoun High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 7

7:00 PM CT on December 7 Location: Letohatchee, AL

Letohatchee, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Linden High School at Francis Marion High School