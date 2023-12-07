The injury report for the Nashville Predators (13-12) ahead of their game against the Tampa Bay Lightning (12-10-5) currently features four players. The matchup is scheduled for 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Thomas Novak C Out Upper Body Cody Glass C Out Upper Body Alexander Carrier D Out Upper Body Cole Smith LW Questionable Illness

Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Conor Sheary LW Out Upper Body

Predators vs. Lightning Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+

BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Predators Season Insights

Nashville's 79 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 13th in the league.

Its -1 goal differential ranks 16th in the league.

Lightning Season Insights

With 90 goals (3.3 per game), the Lightning have the NHL's third-best offense.

Tampa Bay's total of 94 goals allowed (3.5 per game) ranks 31st in the NHL.

Their -4 goal differential is 19th in the league.

Predators vs. Lightning Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-110) Lightning (-110) 6.5

