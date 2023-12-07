Newcastle United and Everton FC hit the pitch in one of two matchups on the Premier League slate today.

In terms of live coverage, we've got what you need to know about today's Premier League action here. Check out the links below.

Watch Everton FC vs Newcastle United

Newcastle United travels to play Everton FC at Goodison Park in Liverpool.

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Newcastle United (+130)

Newcastle United (+130) Underdog: Everton FC (+220)

Everton FC (+220) Draw: (+245)

Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

West Ham United is on the road to take on Tottenham Hotspur at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Game Time: 3:15 PM ET

3:15 PM ET TV Channel: USA Network

USA Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Tottenham Hotspur (-135)

Tottenham Hotspur (-135) Underdog: West Ham United (+330)

West Ham United (+330) Draw: (+330)

