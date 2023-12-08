If you live in Baldwin County, Alabama and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Baldwin County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Daphne High School at Mary G. Montgomery High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 8

2:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Semmes, AL

Semmes, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Dale County High School at Orange Beach High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 8

5:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Orange Beach, AL

Orange Beach, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Robertsdale High School at Foley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8

7:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Foley, AL

Foley, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Bayside Academy at Mobile Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8

7:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Mobile Christian, AL

Mobile Christian, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Saraland High School at Spanish Fort High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8

7:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Spanish Fort, AL

Spanish Fort, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Michael Catholic High School at Faith Academy