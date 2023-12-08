Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Calhoun County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Calhoun County, Alabama today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Calhoun County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Blount High School at Oxford High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Oxford, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Donoho School at Moody High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Moody, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ohatchee High School at Pleasant Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Jacksonville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jacksonville Christian Academy at Cedar Bluff School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Cedar Bluff, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cleburne County High School at Wellborn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Anniston, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Weaver High School at Ashville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Ashville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alexandria High School at Saks High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Anniston, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gadsden City High School at Oxford High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Oxford, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
