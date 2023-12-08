Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Calhoun County, Alabama today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Calhoun County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Blount High School at Oxford High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 8

5:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Oxford, AL

Oxford, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Donoho School at Moody High School

Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 8

6:15 PM CT on December 8 Location: Moody, AL

Moody, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Ohatchee High School at Pleasant Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8

7:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Jacksonville, AL

Jacksonville, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Jacksonville Christian Academy at Cedar Bluff School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8

7:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Cedar Bluff, AL

Cedar Bluff, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Cleburne County High School at Wellborn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8

7:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Anniston, AL

Anniston, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Weaver High School at Ashville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8

7:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Ashville, AL

Ashville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Alexandria High School at Saks High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8

7:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Anniston, AL

Anniston, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Gadsden City High School at Oxford High School