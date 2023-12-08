There is high school basketball competition in Chambers County, Alabama today, and info on how to watch these games is available right here.

Chambers County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

LaFayette High School at Trinity Presbyterian School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 8

6:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lanett High School at Booker T. Washington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8

7:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Tuskegee, AL

Tuskegee, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Beulah High School at Verbena High School