Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Conecuh County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Conecuh County, Alabama today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Conecuh County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hillcrest-Evergreen High School at Thomasville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Thomasville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
