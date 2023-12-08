Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Elmore County, Alabama today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Elmore County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Thorsby High School at Elmore County High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 8

4:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Eclectic, AL

Eclectic, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Holtville High School at Central-Hayneville High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 8

6:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Hayneville, AL

Hayneville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Stanhope Elmore High School at Booker T. Washington Magnet High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 8

6:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Millbrook, AL

Millbrook, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Thorsby High School at Elmore County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8

7:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Eclectic, AL

Eclectic, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Macon East Academy at Edgewood Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8

7:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Elmore, AL

Elmore, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Wetumpka High School at Saint James School