Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Etowah County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Etowah County, Alabama. To find out how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Etowah County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hokes Bluff High School at Gaston High School
- Game Time: 5:15 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Gadsden, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sardis High School at Boaz High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Boaz, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West End High School at Falkville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Falkville, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Etowah High School at Albertville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Albertville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westbrook Christian School at Glencoe High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Glencoe, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gadsden City High School at Oxford High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Oxford, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.