Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Geneva County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Geneva County, Alabama, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Geneva County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Samson High School at Geneva High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Geneva, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Emmanuel Christian School at Geneva County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Hartford, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.