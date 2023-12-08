High school basketball competition in Houston County, Alabama is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Houston County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Northside Methodist Academy at Kinston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8

7:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Kinston, AL

Kinston, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

G.W. Long High School at Providence Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8

7:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Dothan, AL

Dothan, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Emmanuel Christian School at Geneva County High School