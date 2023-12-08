Friday's game between the UIC Flames (5-3) and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-5) at Pete Mathews Coliseum should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-61, heavily favoring UIC to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 8.

The matchup has no line set.

Jacksonville State vs. UIC Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Jacksonville State vs. UIC Score Prediction

Prediction: UIC 72, Jacksonville State 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Jacksonville State vs. UIC

Computer Predicted Spread: UIC (-10.7)

UIC (-10.7) Computer Predicted Total: 133.6

Jacksonville State is 3-5-0 against the spread, while UIC's ATS record this season is 5-1-0. One of the Gamecocks' games this season have hit the over, and two of the Flames' games have gone over.

Jacksonville State Performance Insights

The Gamecocks are outscoring opponents by 7.2 points per game with a +65 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.4 points per game (289th in college basketball) and give up 62.2 per contest (21st in college basketball).

Jacksonville State wins the rebound battle by an average of 4.7 boards. It is recording 33.1 rebounds per game (187th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 28.4 per contest.

Jacksonville State knocks down 5.7 three-pointers per game (310th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.7. It shoots 30.7% from deep while its opponents hit 33.6% from long range.

The Gamecocks' 92.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 225th in college basketball, and the 82.8 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 45th in college basketball.

Jacksonville State forces 13.7 turnovers per game (84th in college basketball) while committing 12.7 (241st in college basketball action).

