The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-5) battle the UIC Flames (5-3) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Pete Mathews Coliseum. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Jacksonville State vs. UIC Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Jacksonville State Stats Insights

  • The Gamecocks are shooting 44.1% from the field, 6.7% higher than the 37.4% the Flames' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Jacksonville State has a 4-4 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 37.4% from the field.
  • The Flames are the rebounding team in the nation, the Gamecocks rank 68th.
  • The Gamecocks' 69.4 points per game are 6.8 more points than the 62.6 the Flames allow.
  • Jacksonville State has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 62.6 points.

Jacksonville State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Jacksonville State is scoring 74.8 points per game, 10.0 more than it is averaging away (64.8).
  • At home the Gamecocks are allowing 58.8 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than they are away (65.0).
  • Jacksonville State sinks more 3-pointers at home (6.0 per game) than on the road (5.5). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.2%) than away (31.0%).

Jacksonville State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 Incarnate Word W 67-65 UTSA Convocation Center
11/30/2023 South Alabama W 70-52 Pete Mathews Coliseum
12/3/2023 East Tennessee State L 61-59 Pete Mathews Coliseum
12/8/2023 UIC - Pete Mathews Coliseum
12/14/2023 @ Wisconsin - Kohl Center
12/18/2023 @ Tarleton State - Wisdom Gym

