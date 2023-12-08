How to Watch Jacksonville State vs. UIC on TV or Live Stream - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-5) battle the UIC Flames (5-3) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Pete Mathews Coliseum. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Jacksonville State vs. UIC Game Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Jacksonville State Stats Insights
- The Gamecocks are shooting 44.1% from the field, 6.7% higher than the 37.4% the Flames' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Jacksonville State has a 4-4 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 37.4% from the field.
- The Flames are the rebounding team in the nation, the Gamecocks rank 68th.
- The Gamecocks' 69.4 points per game are 6.8 more points than the 62.6 the Flames allow.
- Jacksonville State has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 62.6 points.
Jacksonville State Home & Away Comparison
- At home Jacksonville State is scoring 74.8 points per game, 10.0 more than it is averaging away (64.8).
- At home the Gamecocks are allowing 58.8 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than they are away (65.0).
- Jacksonville State sinks more 3-pointers at home (6.0 per game) than on the road (5.5). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.2%) than away (31.0%).
Jacksonville State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|Incarnate Word
|W 67-65
|UTSA Convocation Center
|11/30/2023
|South Alabama
|W 70-52
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|East Tennessee State
|L 61-59
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
|12/8/2023
|UIC
|-
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
|12/14/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|-
|Kohl Center
|12/18/2023
|@ Tarleton State
|-
|Wisdom Gym
