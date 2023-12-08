The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-5) take the court against the UIC Flames (5-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023 on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Jacksonville State vs. UIC matchup.

Jacksonville State vs. UIC Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama

Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Jacksonville State vs. UIC Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Jacksonville State Moneyline UIC Moneyline BetMGM Jacksonville State (-1.5) 130.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Jacksonville State (-0.5) 130.5 -108 -111 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Jacksonville State vs. UIC Betting Trends

Jacksonville State has compiled a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Games featuring the Gamecocks have hit the over just once this season.

UIC is 5-1-0 ATS this year.

Flames games have gone over the point total twice this season.

