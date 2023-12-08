If you live in Lawrence County, Alabama and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Lawrence County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hatton High School at Tharptown High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8

7:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Russellville, AL

Russellville, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Lawrence County High School at East Lawrence High School