Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School is on the road versus Cherokee County High School at 11:00 AM CT on Friday, December 8.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

MCPS vs. Cherokee County Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, December 8
  • Game Time: 11:00 AM CT
  • Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.