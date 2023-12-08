Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Perry County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball action in Perry County, Alabama today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Perry County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Francis Marion High School at Hale County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Moundville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
