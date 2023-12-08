If you reside in Saint Clair County, Alabama and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Saint Clair County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Donoho School at Moody High School

Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 8

6:15 PM CT on December 8 Location: Moody, AL

Moody, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Ragland High School at Victory Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8

7:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Pell City, AL

Pell City, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Leeds High School at Springville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8

7:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Springville, AL

Springville, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Weaver High School at Ashville High School