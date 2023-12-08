Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sumter County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Sumter County, Alabama today, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sumter County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Southeast Lauderdale High School at Sumter Central High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Livingston, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
University Charter School at Marengo High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Dixons Mill, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.