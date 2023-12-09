Saturday's game features the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-3) and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-6) clashing at Hank McCamish Pavilion in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 86-64 win for heavily favored Georgia Tech according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on December 9.

There is no line set for the game.

Alabama A&M vs. Georgia Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: ACC Network

Where: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: Hank McCamish Pavilion

Alabama A&M vs. Georgia Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia Tech 86, Alabama A&M 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Alabama A&M vs. Georgia Tech

Computer Predicted Spread: Georgia Tech (-21.9)

Georgia Tech (-21.9) Computer Predicted Total: 149.2

Both Georgia Tech and Alabama A&M are 3-4-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. A total of two out of the Yellow Jackets' games this season have hit the over, and four of the Bulldogs' games have gone over.

Alabama A&M Performance Insights

The Bulldogs have a -126 scoring differential, falling short by 18.0 points per game. They're putting up 68.0 points per game, 310th in college basketball, and are giving up 86.0 per outing to rank 361st in college basketball.

Alabama A&M pulls down 32.4 rebounds per game (216th in college basketball) while allowing 34.6 per outing to opponents. It is outrebounded by 2.2 boards per game.

Alabama A&M connects on 4.0 three-pointers per game (355th in college basketball) at a 25.2% rate (355th in college basketball), compared to the 9.9 per outing its opponents make, shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc.

Alabama A&M has committed 15.1 turnovers per game (346th in college basketball), 1.7 more than the 13.4 it forces (92nd in college basketball).

