The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-6) will attempt to snap a six-game road losing streak at the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Alabama A&M vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia

Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia TV: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Alabama A&M Stats Insights

The Bulldogs are shooting 37.4% from the field, 4.2% lower than the 41.6% the Yellow Jackets' opponents have shot this season.

Alabama A&M has compiled a 1-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.6% from the field.

The Yellow Jackets are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 60th.

The Bulldogs score an average of 68 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 73.3 the Yellow Jackets give up.

When it scores more than 73.3 points, Alabama A&M is 1-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Alabama A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Alabama A&M averaged 72.8 points per game at home last season, and 64.5 on the road.

The Bulldogs conceded fewer points at home (69.4 per game) than on the road (71.9) last season.

Alabama A&M knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.7 per game) than away (5.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (41.9%) than away (31.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Alabama A&M Upcoming Schedule