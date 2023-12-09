The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-6) will attempt to snap a six-game road losing streak at the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Alabama A&M vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV: ACCN
How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Alabama A&M Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs are shooting 37.4% from the field, 4.2% lower than the 41.6% the Yellow Jackets' opponents have shot this season.
  • Alabama A&M has compiled a 1-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.6% from the field.
  • The Yellow Jackets are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 60th.
  • The Bulldogs score an average of 68 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 73.3 the Yellow Jackets give up.
  • When it scores more than 73.3 points, Alabama A&M is 1-1.

Alabama A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Alabama A&M averaged 72.8 points per game at home last season, and 64.5 on the road.
  • The Bulldogs conceded fewer points at home (69.4 per game) than on the road (71.9) last season.
  • Alabama A&M knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.7 per game) than away (5.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (41.9%) than away (31.1%).

Alabama A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 @ Cleveland State L 86-59 Woodling Gymnasium
11/29/2023 Tennessee State W 85-83 Alabama A&M Events Center
12/2/2023 @ Vanderbilt L 78-59 Memorial Gymnasium
12/9/2023 @ Georgia Tech - Hank McCamish Pavilion
12/11/2023 @ Samford - Pete Hanna Center
12/13/2023 UAB - Alabama A&M Events Center

