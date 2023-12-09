How to Watch Alabama A&M vs. Georgia Tech on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-6) will attempt to snap a six-game road losing streak at the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Alabama A&M vs. Georgia Tech Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: ACCN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other SWAC Games
- UAPB vs UConn (12:00 PM ET | December 9)
- Bethune-Cookman vs South Carolina State (2:00 PM ET | December 9)
- Jackson State vs Houston (4:00 PM ET | December 9)
Alabama A&M Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs are shooting 37.4% from the field, 4.2% lower than the 41.6% the Yellow Jackets' opponents have shot this season.
- Alabama A&M has compiled a 1-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.6% from the field.
- The Yellow Jackets are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 60th.
- The Bulldogs score an average of 68 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 73.3 the Yellow Jackets give up.
- When it scores more than 73.3 points, Alabama A&M is 1-1.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Alabama A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Alabama A&M averaged 72.8 points per game at home last season, and 64.5 on the road.
- The Bulldogs conceded fewer points at home (69.4 per game) than on the road (71.9) last season.
- Alabama A&M knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.7 per game) than away (5.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (41.9%) than away (31.1%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Alabama A&M Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ Cleveland State
|L 86-59
|Woodling Gymnasium
|11/29/2023
|Tennessee State
|W 85-83
|Alabama A&M Events Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Vanderbilt
|L 78-59
|Memorial Gymnasium
|12/9/2023
|@ Georgia Tech
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|12/11/2023
|@ Samford
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
|12/13/2023
|UAB
|-
|Alabama A&M Events Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.