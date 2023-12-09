Alabama A&M vs. Georgia Tech December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-2) will face the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This contest is available via ACC Network.
Alabama A&M vs. Georgia Tech Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
Buy Tickets for Other Alabama A&M Games
Alabama A&M Top Players (2022-23)
- Garrett Hicks: 12.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Messiah Thompson: 10.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Olisa Akonobi: 7.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Dailin Smith: 10.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Cameron Tucker: 5.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
Georgia Tech Top Players (2022-23)
- Javon Franklin: 9.7 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Miles Kelly: 14.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kyle Sturdivant: 8.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Deivon Smith: 8.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Dabbo Coleman: 9.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Alabama A&M vs. Georgia Tech Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Georgia Tech Rank
|Georgia Tech AVG
|Alabama A&M AVG
|Alabama A&M Rank
|221st
|69.7
|Points Scored
|69.6
|224th
|202nd
|70.8
|Points Allowed
|70.9
|204th
|163rd
|32.0
|Rebounds
|29.9
|283rd
|133rd
|9.0
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|162nd
|125th
|7.8
|3pt Made
|6.8
|237th
|105th
|14.0
|Assists
|12.7
|204th
|24th
|10.0
|Turnovers
|13.8
|327th
