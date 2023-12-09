The Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2) take on the No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers (8-1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Coca-Cola Coliseum. It begins at 1:30 PM ET on FOX.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Alabama vs. Purdue Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario

Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Alabama Stats Insights

The Crimson Tide's 50.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.3 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers have given up to their opponents (38.7%).

Alabama has compiled a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.7% from the field.

The Boilermakers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Crimson Tide rank 67th.

The Crimson Tide average 26.9 more points per game (94.1) than the Boilermakers give up (67.2).

Alabama is 6-2 when it scores more than 67.2 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Alabama scored 89.5 points per game last season, 15.8 more than it averaged away (73.7).

At home, the Crimson Tide gave up 65.0 points per game, 4.0 fewer points than they allowed on the road (69.0).

Alabama sunk more 3-pointers at home (11.1 per game) than on the road (8.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.1%) than away (31.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Alabama Upcoming Schedule