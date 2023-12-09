Alabama vs. Purdue: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 9
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Purdue Boilermakers (8-1) take on the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2) at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 on FOX.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Purdue vs. Alabama matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Alabama vs. Purdue Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Alabama vs. Purdue Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Purdue Moneyline
|Alabama Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Purdue (-6.5)
|161.5
|-275
|+220
|FanDuel
|Purdue (-5.5)
|160.5
|-230
|+190
Alabama vs. Purdue Betting Trends
- Alabama has put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread this year.
- Purdue has covered six times in nine matchups with a spread this season.
- A total of six out of the Boilermakers' nine games this season have hit the over.
Alabama Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3500
- Alabama has a 2.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
