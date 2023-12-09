Will Alexander Carrier Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on December 9?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators clash with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Is Alexander Carrier going to score a goal in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Alexander Carrier score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)
Carrier stats and insights
- In one of 22 games this season, Carrier scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- In one game versus the Maple Leafs this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Carrier's shooting percentage is 6.3%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- On defense, the Maple Leafs are conceding 76 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 21.5 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.
Carrier recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|1:39
|Home
|L 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|15:11
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/26/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|16:24
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Blues
|2
|0
|2
|18:16
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|19:24
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/20/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|20:53
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|17:32
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|15:32
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|17:33
|Home
|L 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|17:39
|Away
|L 6-3
Predators vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
