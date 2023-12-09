Saturday's contest features the Auburn Tigers (5-2) and the Indiana Hoosiers (7-1) clashing at State Farm Arena (on December 9) at 2:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 76-68 victory for Auburn.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Auburn vs. Indiana Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Auburn vs. Indiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Auburn 76, Indiana 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Auburn vs. Indiana

Computer Predicted Spread: Auburn (-7.4)

Auburn (-7.4) Computer Predicted Total: 143.7

Both Indiana and Auburn are 3-4-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. The Hoosiers are 4-3-0 and the Tigers are 2-5-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Auburn Performance Insights

The Tigers outscore opponents by 13.2 points per game (posting 78.6 points per game, 110th in college basketball, and conceding 65.4 per outing, 61st in college basketball) and have a +92 scoring differential.

Auburn is 29th in college basketball at 38.4 rebounds per game. That's 7.7 more than the 30.7 its opponents average.

Auburn makes 6.9 three-pointers per game (230th in college basketball), 1.8 more than its opponents. It shoots 29.6% from beyond the arc (302nd in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 26.7%.

Auburn and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Tigers commit 11.7 per game (167th in college basketball) and force 12.3 (170th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.