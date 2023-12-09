Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Barbour County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Barbour County, Alabama, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Information on how to stream them is available below.
Barbour County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Barbour County High School at Eufaula High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Eufaula, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
