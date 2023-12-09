Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Colbert County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Colbert County, Alabama today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Colbert County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Sheffield High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Sheffield, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Colbert County High School at Colbert Heights High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Tuscumbia, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Austin High School at Muscle Shoals High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Muscle Shoals, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
