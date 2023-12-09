Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Marion County, Alabama, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marion County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sulligent High School at Hamilton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Hamilton, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Haleyville High School at Winfield High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Winfield, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.