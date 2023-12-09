Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Morgan County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 4:33 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Morgan County, Alabama has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Morgan County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Danville High School at Hatton High School
- Game Time: 3:45 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Town Creek, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Austin High School at Muscle Shoals High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Muscle Shoals, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
