The Chattanooga Mocs (8-1) aim to build on a four-game home winning run when hosting the North Alabama Lions (3-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

North Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Alabama vs. Chattanooga Scoring Comparison

  • The Lions score an average of 73.3 points per game, 21.4 more points than the 51.9 the Mocs allow.
  • When it scores more than 51.9 points, North Alabama is 3-4.
  • Chattanooga's record is 8-0 when it allows fewer than 73.3 points.
  • The 66.6 points per game the Mocs score are 5.4 fewer points than the Lions allow (72).
  • Chattanooga is 2-1 when scoring more than 72 points.
  • When North Alabama allows fewer than 66.6 points, it is 3-0.
  • This year the Mocs are shooting 47.5% from the field, 2% higher than the Lions concede.
  • The Lions make 42.1% of their shots from the field, 5.5% higher than the Mocs' defensive field-goal percentage.

North Alabama Leaders

  • Alyssa Clutter: 10.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 56.9 FG%
  • Alexis Callins: 16.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.9 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (20-for-63)
  • Sara Wohlgemuth: 4.4 PTS, 5 AST, 1.1 STL, 45.5 FG%, 80 3PT% (4-for-5)
  • Rhema Pegues: 9 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40)
  • Veronaye Charlton: 7.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.6 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Alabama Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 @ UTEP L 95-88 Don Haskins Center
11/29/2023 @ Alabama A&M L 70-57 Alabama A&M Events Center
12/5/2023 Fisk W 95-60 Flowers Hall
12/9/2023 @ Chattanooga - McKenzie Arena
12/14/2023 @ Arkansas State - First National Bank Arena
12/19/2023 @ Samford - Pete Hanna Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.