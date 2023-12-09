The Chattanooga Mocs (8-1) aim to build on a four-game home winning run when hosting the North Alabama Lions (3-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

North Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee

McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Alabama vs. Chattanooga Scoring Comparison

The Lions score an average of 73.3 points per game, 21.4 more points than the 51.9 the Mocs allow.

When it scores more than 51.9 points, North Alabama is 3-4.

Chattanooga's record is 8-0 when it allows fewer than 73.3 points.

The 66.6 points per game the Mocs score are 5.4 fewer points than the Lions allow (72).

Chattanooga is 2-1 when scoring more than 72 points.

When North Alabama allows fewer than 66.6 points, it is 3-0.

This year the Mocs are shooting 47.5% from the field, 2% higher than the Lions concede.

The Lions make 42.1% of their shots from the field, 5.5% higher than the Mocs' defensive field-goal percentage.

North Alabama Leaders

Alyssa Clutter: 10.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 56.9 FG%

10.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 56.9 FG% Alexis Callins: 16.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.9 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (20-for-63)

16.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.9 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (20-for-63) Sara Wohlgemuth: 4.4 PTS, 5 AST, 1.1 STL, 45.5 FG%, 80 3PT% (4-for-5)

4.4 PTS, 5 AST, 1.1 STL, 45.5 FG%, 80 3PT% (4-for-5) Rhema Pegues: 9 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40)

9 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40) Veronaye Charlton: 7.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.6 FG%

