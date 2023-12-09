How to Watch the North Alabama vs. Chattanooga Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Chattanooga Mocs (8-1) aim to build on a four-game home winning run when hosting the North Alabama Lions (3-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
click here to check out our score predictions!
North Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
North Alabama vs. Chattanooga Scoring Comparison
- The Lions score an average of 73.3 points per game, 21.4 more points than the 51.9 the Mocs allow.
- When it scores more than 51.9 points, North Alabama is 3-4.
- Chattanooga's record is 8-0 when it allows fewer than 73.3 points.
- The 66.6 points per game the Mocs score are 5.4 fewer points than the Lions allow (72).
- Chattanooga is 2-1 when scoring more than 72 points.
- When North Alabama allows fewer than 66.6 points, it is 3-0.
- This year the Mocs are shooting 47.5% from the field, 2% higher than the Lions concede.
- The Lions make 42.1% of their shots from the field, 5.5% higher than the Mocs' defensive field-goal percentage.
North Alabama Leaders
- Alyssa Clutter: 10.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 56.9 FG%
- Alexis Callins: 16.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.9 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (20-for-63)
- Sara Wohlgemuth: 4.4 PTS, 5 AST, 1.1 STL, 45.5 FG%, 80 3PT% (4-for-5)
- Rhema Pegues: 9 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40)
- Veronaye Charlton: 7.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.6 FG%
North Alabama Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ UTEP
|L 95-88
|Don Haskins Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Alabama A&M
|L 70-57
|Alabama A&M Events Center
|12/5/2023
|Fisk
|W 95-60
|Flowers Hall
|12/9/2023
|@ Chattanooga
|-
|McKenzie Arena
|12/14/2023
|@ Arkansas State
|-
|First National Bank Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Samford
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
