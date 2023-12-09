The Toronto Maple Leafs (13-6-4) are favored at home (-185 moneyline odds to win) against the Nashville Predators (14-12, +150 moneyline odds). The contest on Saturday begins at 7:00 PM ET from Scotiabank Arena on BSSO and NHL Network.

Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Predators vs. Maple Leafs Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Predators vs. Maple Leafs Betting Trends

Nashville has played 11 games this season that finished with more than 6.5 goals.

The Maple Leafs are 12-8 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

The Predators have claimed an upset victory in five, or 38.5%, of the 13 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Toronto is 2-3 (victorious in 40.0% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -185 or shorter.

Nashville has a record of 2-1 in games when oddsmakers list the team at +150 or longer on the moneyline.

Predators Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-1-2 1-9 6-3-1 6.5 3.20 2.90 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-1-2 3.20 2.90 4 16.7% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 8-2-0 5-5 5-4-1 6.3 3.60 2.70 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 8-2-0 3.60 2.70 7 21.2% Record as ML Favorite 7-2 Record as ML Underdog 0-0 Puck Line Covers 1 Puck Line Losses 9 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 3-1 Record as ML Underdog 2-1 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4

