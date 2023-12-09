The No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1) will attempt to build on a five-game winning streak when visiting the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (5-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. This contest is at 12:00 PM ET on CBS.

Tennessee vs. Illinois Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: CBS

Tennessee Stats Insights

This season, the Volunteers have a 43.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8% higher than the 35.7% of shots the Fighting Illini's opponents have made.

Tennessee has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 35.7% from the field.

The Volunteers are the 127th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Illini rank second.

The 77.6 points per game the Volunteers score are 15.2 more points than the Fighting Illini allow (62.4).

When Tennessee scores more than 62.4 points, it is 5-2.

Illinois Stats Insights

The Fighting Illini have shot at a 48.4% clip from the field this season, 8.7 percentage points above the 39.7% shooting opponents of the Volunteers have averaged.

Illinois has put together a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.7% from the field.

The Volunteers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Illini rank 67th.

The Fighting Illini score an average of 80.1 points per game, 13.2 more points than the 66.9 the Volunteers allow to opponents.

Illinois is 6-1 when allowing fewer than 77.6 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last season, Tennessee posted 9.6 more points per game (76.7) than it did in road games (67.1).

The Volunteers allowed 53.3 points per game last year at home, which was 10.4 fewer points than they allowed in road games (63.7).

In terms of total three-pointers made, Tennessee performed worse at home last season, making 7.6 treys per game, compared to 7.8 away from home. Meanwhile, it posted a 33.0% three-point percentage at home and a 32.6% mark in road games.

Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Illinois averaged 7.5 more points per game at home (77.5) than on the road (70.0).

At home, the Fighting Illini allowed 62.1 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than they allowed away (69.8).

Illinois knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.0 per game) than away (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.3%) than on the road (27.9%).

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/22/2023 Kansas L 69-60 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/29/2023 @ North Carolina L 100-92 Dean Smith Center 12/5/2023 George Mason W 87-66 Thompson-Boling Arena 12/9/2023 Illinois - Thompson-Boling Arena 12/12/2023 Georgia Southern - Thompson-Boling Arena 12/16/2023 NC State - Frost Bank Center

Illinois Upcoming Schedule