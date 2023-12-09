Saturday's game that pits the Dayton Flyers (6-2) against the Troy Trojans (4-4) at UD Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 79-66 in favor of Dayton, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 12:30 PM ET on December 9.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Troy vs. Dayton Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: USA

USA Where: Dayton, Ohio

Dayton, Ohio Venue: UD Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Troy vs. Dayton Score Prediction

Prediction: Dayton 79, Troy 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Troy vs. Dayton

Computer Predicted Spread: Dayton (-13.7)

Dayton (-13.7) Computer Predicted Total: 145.1

Dayton has a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season compared to Troy, who is 4-2-0 ATS. A total of four out of the Flyers' games this season have gone over the point total, and five of the Trojans' games have gone over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Troy Performance Insights

The Trojans are outscoring opponents by 15.5 points per game, with a +124 scoring differential overall. They put up 84.8 points per game (26th in college basketball) and allow 69.3 per outing (139th in college basketball).

The 38.9 rebounds per game Troy accumulates rank 24th in the country, 8.8 more than the 30.1 its opponents collect.

Troy knocks down 3.2 more threes per game than the opposition, 8.8 (74th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.6.

Troy and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Trojans commit 14.9 per game (342nd in college basketball) and force 15.6 (28th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.