How to Watch Troy vs. Dayton on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dayton Flyers (6-2) hope to extend a four-game home winning run when hosting the Troy Trojans (4-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET.
Troy vs. Dayton Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio
- TV: USA Network
Troy Stats Insights
- The Trojans' 44.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Flyers have given up to their opponents (42%).
- This season, Troy has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 42% from the field.
- The Flyers are the rebounding team in the country, the Trojans rank eighth.
- The Trojans score an average of 84.8 points per game, 20.7 more points than the 64.1 the Flyers allow to opponents.
- Troy is 4-4 when it scores more than 64.1 points.
Troy Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Troy averaged 81.7 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 65.7.
- At home, the Trojans allowed 65.5 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (68.1).
- Beyond the arc, Troy made fewer treys on the road (6.9 per game) than at home (9.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (29.3%) than at home (35.3%) as well.
Troy Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Grambling
|W 80-67
|Trojan Arena
|11/27/2023
|@ Eastern Kentucky
|L 77-76
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|12/1/2023
|SIU-Edwardsville
|W 83-60
|Trojan Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Dayton
|-
|UD Arena
|12/12/2023
|Southern University at New Orleans
|-
|Trojan Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
