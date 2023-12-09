The Dayton Flyers (6-2) hope to extend a four-game home winning run when hosting the Troy Trojans (4-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET.

Troy vs. Dayton Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio

UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio TV: USA Network

Troy Stats Insights

The Trojans' 44.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Flyers have given up to their opponents (42%).

This season, Troy has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 42% from the field.

The Flyers are the rebounding team in the country, the Trojans rank eighth.

The Trojans score an average of 84.8 points per game, 20.7 more points than the 64.1 the Flyers allow to opponents.

Troy is 4-4 when it scores more than 64.1 points.

Troy Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Troy averaged 81.7 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 65.7.

At home, the Trojans allowed 65.5 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (68.1).

Beyond the arc, Troy made fewer treys on the road (6.9 per game) than at home (9.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (29.3%) than at home (35.3%) as well.

Troy Upcoming Schedule