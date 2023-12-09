The Troy Trojans (0-6) will try to stop a six-game losing skid when hosting the UT Martin Skyhawks (1-6) at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Trojan Arena.

Troy Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama

Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama TV: ESPN+

Troy vs. UT Martin Scoring Comparison

The Skyhawks average 22.8 fewer points per game (62.0) than the Trojans give up (84.8).

The Trojans record just 0.3 fewer points per game (71.8) than the Skyhawks give up (72.1).

Troy is 0-2 when scoring more than 72.1 points.

UT Martin is 0-4 when allowing fewer than 71.8 points.

This year the Trojans are shooting 35.9% from the field, 8.2% lower than the Skyhawks concede.

The Skyhawks' 41.0 shooting percentage is 4.3 lower than the Trojans have given up.

Troy Leaders

Ja'Mia Hollings: 12.0 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

12.0 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Shaulana Wagner: 8.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 33.3 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (3-for-6)

8.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 33.3 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (3-for-6) Tai'Sheka Porchia: 11.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 40.9 FG%

11.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 40.9 FG% Nia Daniel: 12.3 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)

12.3 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28) Zay Dyer: 6.8 PTS, 38.1 FG%

