The Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-7) will be looking to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the UAB Blazers (4-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at First National Bank Arena. It airs at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

UAB vs. Arkansas State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

UAB Stats Insights

The Blazers make 42.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points lower than the Red Wolves have allowed to their opponents (46.1%).

UAB has a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.1% from the field.

The Blazers are the 114th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Red Wolves rank 92nd.

The Blazers average 73.1 points per game, eight fewer points than the 81.1 the Red Wolves give up.

UAB is 1-1 when scoring more than 81.1 points.

UAB Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively UAB played better in home games last year, averaging 83.6 points per game, compared to 78.3 per game away from home.

The Blazers surrendered 65.9 points per game last season at home, which was 8.7 fewer points than they allowed away from home (74.6).

When it comes to total three-pointers made, UAB performed better in home games last season, averaging 7.3 per game, compared to 6.9 in away games. Meanwhile, it produced a 36% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 36.7% mark in away games.

