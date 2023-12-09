How to Watch UAB vs. Arkansas State on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-7) will be looking to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the UAB Blazers (4-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at First National Bank Arena. It airs at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
UAB vs. Arkansas State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UAB Stats Insights
- The Blazers make 42.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points lower than the Red Wolves have allowed to their opponents (46.1%).
- UAB has a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.1% from the field.
- The Blazers are the 114th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Red Wolves rank 92nd.
- The Blazers average 73.1 points per game, eight fewer points than the 81.1 the Red Wolves give up.
- UAB is 1-1 when scoring more than 81.1 points.
UAB Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively UAB played better in home games last year, averaging 83.6 points per game, compared to 78.3 per game away from home.
- The Blazers surrendered 65.9 points per game last season at home, which was 8.7 fewer points than they allowed away from home (74.6).
- When it comes to total three-pointers made, UAB performed better in home games last season, averaging 7.3 per game, compared to 6.9 in away games. Meanwhile, it produced a 36% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 36.7% mark in away games.
UAB Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Furman
|W 92-86
|Bartow Arena
|11/28/2023
|McNeese
|L 81-60
|Bartow Arena
|12/1/2023
|Southern Miss
|L 85-82
|Bartow Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Arkansas State
|-
|First National Bank Arena
|12/13/2023
|@ Alabama A&M
|-
|Alabama A&M Events Center
|12/17/2023
|Montevallo
|-
|Bartow Arena
