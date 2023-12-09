UAB vs. Arkansas State December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The UAB Blazers (3-2) play the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at First National Bank Arena. The game will begin at 3:30 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
UAB vs. Arkansas State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
UAB Players to Watch
- Freddy Hicks: 16 PTS, 6.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dyondre Dominguez: 13.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1 BLK
- Taryn Todd: 14.8 PTS, 4 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Caleb Fields: 8.8 PTS, 2 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Derrian Ford: 6.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Arkansas State Players to Watch
UAB vs. Arkansas State Stat Comparison
|Arkansas State Rank
|Arkansas State AVG
|UAB AVG
|UAB Rank
|166th
|76.4
|Points Scored
|70.2
|261st
|354th
|86.2
|Points Allowed
|69.4
|153rd
|115th
|35.2
|Rebounds
|37
|68th
|65th
|11
|Off. Rebounds
|10.8
|73rd
|73rd
|8.8
|3pt Made
|4.2
|348th
|82nd
|15.4
|Assists
|9.4
|349th
|296th
|14
|Turnovers
|12.8
|226th
