The Nicholls Colonels (6-4) will be looking to build on a four-game home winning run when hosting the UAB Blazers (6-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Stopher Gym. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

UAB Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Stopher Gym in Thibodaux, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UAB vs. Nicholls Scoring Comparison

  • The Blazers score an average of 73.9 points per game, 15.2 more points than the 58.7 the Colonels allow to opponents.
  • UAB is 6-2 when it scores more than 58.7 points.
  • Nicholls' record is 6-4 when it gives up fewer than 73.9 points.
  • The 64 points per game the Colonels average are the same as the Blazers give up.
  • Nicholls is 4-0 when scoring more than 64.1 points.
  • UAB has a 4-0 record when giving up fewer than 64 points.
  • This year the Colonels are shooting 40.3% from the field, only 1% higher than Blazers give up.
  • The Blazers make 42% of their shots from the field, just 5.5% more than the Colonels' defensive field-goal percentage.

UAB Leaders

  • Mia Moore: 18 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.1 STL, 48.6 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)
  • Denim DeShields: 10.8 PTS, 5.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 40.3 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16)
  • Tracey Bershers: 11.1 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (17-for-42)
  • Jade Weathersby: 10.6 PTS, 49 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)
  • Maddie Walsh: 5.4 PTS, 34.6 FG%, 17.9 3PT% (5-for-28)

UAB Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/27/2023 Jacksonville State W 85-78 Bartow Arena
11/29/2023 Mississippi Valley State W 88-56 Bartow Arena
12/3/2023 Auburn L 72-62 Bartow Arena
12/9/2023 @ Nicholls - Stopher Gym
12/12/2023 South Carolina State - Bartow Arena
12/20/2023 Wagner - Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena

