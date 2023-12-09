Today's Women's Super League schedule has lots in store. Among those contests is Manchester City squaring off against Aston Villa.

Watch your favorite Women's Super League team this season on Paramount+ and Fubo!

Women's College Soccer Streaming Live Today

Watch Aston Villa vs Manchester City

Game Time: 7:00 AM ET

7:00 AM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with Women's Super League action all year long on Fubo and Paramount+!