Searching for an updated view of the AAC and how each team stacks up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Florida Atlantic

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 28-3

8-2 | 28-3 Odds to Win AAC: -144

-144 Overall Rank: 13th

13th Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st

21st Last Game: W 94-60 vs Florida International

Next Game

Opponent: @ Saint Bonaventure

@ Saint Bonaventure Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

2. Memphis

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 24-7

7-2 | 24-7 Odds to Win AAC: +225

+225 Overall Rank: 43rd

43rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th

24th Last Game: W 81-75 vs Texas A&M

Next Game

Opponent: Clemson

Clemson Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. SMU

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 22-8

6-4 | 22-8 Odds to Win AAC: +2000

+2000 Overall Rank: 65th

65th Strength of Schedule Rank: 101st

101st Last Game: L 76-74 vs Arizona State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Florida State

@ Florida State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

4. Charlotte

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 20-9

5-4 | 20-9 Odds to Win AAC: +4000

+4000 Overall Rank: 97th

97th Strength of Schedule Rank: 80th

80th Last Game: L 80-56 vs Duke

Next Game

Opponent: @ Richmond

@ Richmond Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. North Texas

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 15-13

5-4 | 15-13 Odds to Win AAC: +2000

+2000 Overall Rank: 98th

98th Strength of Schedule Rank: 208th

208th Last Game: L 60-59 vs Fordham

Next Game

Opponent: @ Mississippi State

@ Mississippi State Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: SEC Network+

6. Wichita State

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 18-12

7-3 | 18-12 Odds to Win AAC: +2500

+2500 Overall Rank: 99th

99th Strength of Schedule Rank: 122nd

122nd Last Game: L 79-69 vs South Dakota State

Next Game

Opponent: Southern Illinois

Southern Illinois Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Tulane

Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 18-11

6-2 | 18-11 Odds to Win AAC: +2000

+2000 Overall Rank: 114th

114th Strength of Schedule Rank: 247th

247th Last Game: L 106-76 vs Mississippi State

Next Game

Opponent: Furman

Furman Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15

7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Tulsa

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 17-12

5-3 | 17-12 Odds to Win AAC: +8000

+8000 Overall Rank: 137th

137th Strength of Schedule Rank: 323rd

323rd Last Game: L 72-57 vs Oklahoma State

Next Game

Opponent: Missouri State

Missouri State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. South Florida

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 16-13

4-4 | 16-13 Odds to Win AAC: +5000

+5000 Overall Rank: 148th

148th Strength of Schedule Rank: 290th

290th Last Game: W 104-86 vs UAPB

Next Game

Opponent: Loyola Chicago

Loyola Chicago Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Temple

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 12-16

6-3 | 12-16 Odds to Win AAC: +5000

+5000 Overall Rank: 167th

167th Strength of Schedule Rank: 227th

227th Last Game: W 78-73 vs Albany (NY)

Next Game

Opponent: @ VCU

@ VCU Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. UAB

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 9-21

5-5 | 9-21 Odds to Win AAC: +3000

+3000 Overall Rank: 197th

197th Strength of Schedule Rank: 171st

171st Last Game: W 93-82 vs Alabama A&M

Next Game

Opponent: Montevallo

Montevallo Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

12. Rice

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 10-20

4-6 | 10-20 Odds to Win AAC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 198th

198th Strength of Schedule Rank: 45th

45th Last Game: W 80-57 vs Incarnate Word

Next Game

Opponent: @ Northwestern State

@ Northwestern State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

13. East Carolina

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 9-21

6-4 | 9-21 Odds to Win AAC: +6000

+6000 Overall Rank: 208th

208th Strength of Schedule Rank: 315th

315th Last Game: L 68-62 vs South Carolina

Next Game

Opponent: @ Florida

@ Florida Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15

7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

14. UTSA

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 5-25

5-5 | 5-25 Odds to Win AAC: +15000

+15000 Overall Rank: 315th

315th Strength of Schedule Rank: 353rd

353rd Last Game: L 93-84 vs Little Rock

Next Game