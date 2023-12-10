How to Watch the Alabama vs. Samford Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Alabama Crimson Tide (9-2) hope to build on an eight-game home winning stretch when hosting the Samford Bulldogs (6-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.
Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- TV: SEC Network +
Alabama vs. Samford Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs put up 7.3 more points per game (61.4) than the Crimson Tide give up (54.1).
- When it scores more than 54.1 points, Samford is 6-1.
- Alabama is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 61.4 points.
- The Crimson Tide score 19.9 more points per game (75.7) than the Bulldogs give up (55.8).
- Alabama is 9-2 when scoring more than 55.8 points.
- When Samford allows fewer than 75.7 points, it is 6-2.
- This season the Crimson Tide are shooting 45.5% from the field, 9.2% higher than the Bulldogs concede.
- The Bulldogs shoot 40.5% from the field, 3.1% higher than the Crimson Tide concede.
Alabama Leaders
- Sarah Ashlee Barker: 16.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 55.8 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35)
- Aaliyah Nye: 13.3 PTS, 2.4 STL, 40.8 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (36-for-82)
- Essence Cody: 9.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.6 BLK, 47.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)
- Jessica Timmons: 10.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.7 FG%, 25 3PT% (8-for-32)
- Loyal McQueen: 9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41 FG%, 19 3PT% (4-for-21)
Alabama Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ Syracuse
|L 79-73
|JMA Wireless Dome
|12/6/2023
|Coastal Carolina
|W 88-46
|Foster Auditorium
|12/9/2023
|SFA
|W 74-69
|Foster Auditorium
|12/10/2023
|Samford
|-
|Foster Auditorium
|12/17/2023
|UL Monroe
|-
|Foster Auditorium
|12/20/2023
|Jacksonville
|-
|Foster Auditorium
