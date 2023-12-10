The Alabama Crimson Tide (9-2) hope to build on an eight-game home winning stretch when hosting the Samford Bulldogs (6-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: SEC Network +

Alabama vs. Samford Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs put up 7.3 more points per game (61.4) than the Crimson Tide give up (54.1).

When it scores more than 54.1 points, Samford is 6-1.

Alabama is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 61.4 points.

The Crimson Tide score 19.9 more points per game (75.7) than the Bulldogs give up (55.8).

Alabama is 9-2 when scoring more than 55.8 points.

When Samford allows fewer than 75.7 points, it is 6-2.

This season the Crimson Tide are shooting 45.5% from the field, 9.2% higher than the Bulldogs concede.

The Bulldogs shoot 40.5% from the field, 3.1% higher than the Crimson Tide concede.

Alabama Leaders

Sarah Ashlee Barker: 16.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 55.8 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35)

16.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 55.8 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35) Aaliyah Nye: 13.3 PTS, 2.4 STL, 40.8 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (36-for-82)

13.3 PTS, 2.4 STL, 40.8 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (36-for-82) Essence Cody: 9.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.6 BLK, 47.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

9.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.6 BLK, 47.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Jessica Timmons: 10.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.7 FG%, 25 3PT% (8-for-32)

10.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.7 FG%, 25 3PT% (8-for-32) Loyal McQueen: 9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41 FG%, 19 3PT% (4-for-21)

