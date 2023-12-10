The Alabama Crimson Tide (9-2) hope to build on an eight-game home winning stretch when hosting the Samford Bulldogs (6-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
  • TV: SEC Network +

Alabama vs. Samford Scoring Comparison

  • The Bulldogs put up 7.3 more points per game (61.4) than the Crimson Tide give up (54.1).
  • When it scores more than 54.1 points, Samford is 6-1.
  • Alabama is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 61.4 points.
  • The Crimson Tide score 19.9 more points per game (75.7) than the Bulldogs give up (55.8).
  • Alabama is 9-2 when scoring more than 55.8 points.
  • When Samford allows fewer than 75.7 points, it is 6-2.
  • This season the Crimson Tide are shooting 45.5% from the field, 9.2% higher than the Bulldogs concede.
  • The Bulldogs shoot 40.5% from the field, 3.1% higher than the Crimson Tide concede.

Alabama Leaders

  • Sarah Ashlee Barker: 16.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 55.8 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35)
  • Aaliyah Nye: 13.3 PTS, 2.4 STL, 40.8 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (36-for-82)
  • Essence Cody: 9.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.6 BLK, 47.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)
  • Jessica Timmons: 10.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.7 FG%, 25 3PT% (8-for-32)
  • Loyal McQueen: 9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41 FG%, 19 3PT% (4-for-21)

Alabama Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/30/2023 @ Syracuse L 79-73 JMA Wireless Dome
12/6/2023 Coastal Carolina W 88-46 Foster Auditorium
12/9/2023 SFA W 74-69 Foster Auditorium
12/10/2023 Samford - Foster Auditorium
12/17/2023 UL Monroe - Foster Auditorium
12/20/2023 Jacksonville - Foster Auditorium

