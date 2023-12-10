The Little Rock Trojans (0-6) will try to snap a six-game losing streak when hosting the Auburn Tigers (6-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Jack Stephens Center.

Auburn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Auburn vs. Little Rock Scoring Comparison

  • The Tigers score an average of 67.9 points per game, just 2.9 more points than the 65 the Trojans give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 65 points, Auburn is 5-0.
  • Little Rock has a 0-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.9 points.
  • The Trojans average 11.8 fewer points per game (44) than the Tigers give up (55.8).
  • The Trojans shoot 32% from the field, only 1.6% lower than the Tigers concede defensively.

Auburn Leaders

  • Honesty Scott-Grayson: 15.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.4 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28)
  • Taylen Collins: 7.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 42.9 FG%
  • Mar'shaun Bostic: 7.4 PTS, 2.6 STL, 42.3 FG%
  • Sydney Shaw: 10.4 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (13-for-36)
  • Savannah Scott: 7.8 PTS, 72.2 FG%

Auburn Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 Alabama A&M W 68-45 Neville Arena
11/30/2023 Clemson W 83-53 Neville Arena
12/3/2023 @ UAB W 72-62 Bartow Arena
12/10/2023 @ Little Rock - Jack Stephens Center
12/13/2023 Alabama State - Neville Arena
12/16/2023 Norfolk State - Neville Arena

