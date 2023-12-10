Best Bets, Odds for the Browns vs. Jaguars Game – Week 14
The Cleveland Browns (7-5) host the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4) at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2023. We have best bets recommendations for you.
When is Browns vs. Jaguars?
- Game Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
Best Moneyline Bet
- The BetMGM line for this matchup is within 0.2 points of the model. Stay away from this one.
- Looking at this matchup's moneyline, the Browns' implied win probability is 59.7%.
- The Browns have a 4-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 80% of those games).
- Cleveland has won all three games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -148 or shorter.
- This season, the Jaguars have won two out of the four games in which they've been the underdog.
- Jacksonville has entered three games this season as the underdog by +124 or more and is 1-2 in those contests.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Cleveland (-2.5)
- The Browns have covered the spread six times this season (6-5-1).
- In games it has played as 2.5-point favorites or more, Cleveland has an ATS record of 2-1.
- The Jaguars have gone 8-4-0 against the spread this season.
- Jacksonville has an ATS record of 2-2 when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (34)
- The two teams average a combined 11.3 more points per game, 45.3 (including the playoffs), than this game's over/under of 34 points.
- The Browns and the Jaguars have seen their opponents average a combined 8.0 more points per game than the point total of 34 set in this outing.
- Six of the Browns' 12 games with a set total have hit the over (50%).
- The Jaguars have gone over in six of their 12 games with a set total (50%).
Joe Flacco Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|1
|254
|2
Travis Etienne Rushing Yards (Our pick: 60.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|12
|64.3
|8
|28.8
|1
