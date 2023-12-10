The Cleveland Browns (7-5) host the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4) at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2023. We have best bets recommendations for you.

When is Browns vs. Jaguars?

Game Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

Best Moneyline Bet

The BetMGM line for this matchup is within 0.2 points of the model. Stay away from this one.

Looking at this matchup's moneyline, the Browns' implied win probability is 59.7%.

The Browns have a 4-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 80% of those games).

Cleveland has won all three games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -148 or shorter.

This season, the Jaguars have won two out of the four games in which they've been the underdog.

Jacksonville has entered three games this season as the underdog by +124 or more and is 1-2 in those contests.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Cleveland (-2.5)



Cleveland (-2.5) The Browns have covered the spread six times this season (6-5-1).

In games it has played as 2.5-point favorites or more, Cleveland has an ATS record of 2-1.

The Jaguars have gone 8-4-0 against the spread this season.

Jacksonville has an ATS record of 2-2 when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (34)



Over (34) The two teams average a combined 11.3 more points per game, 45.3 (including the playoffs), than this game's over/under of 34 points.

The Browns and the Jaguars have seen their opponents average a combined 8.0 more points per game than the point total of 34 set in this outing.

Six of the Browns' 12 games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

The Jaguars have gone over in six of their 12 games with a set total (50%).

Joe Flacco Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs 1 254 2

Travis Etienne Rushing Yards (Our pick: 60.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 12 64.3 8 28.8 1

