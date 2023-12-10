The Cleveland Browns (7-5) host the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4) at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2023. We have best bets recommendations for you.

When is Browns vs. Jaguars?

  • Game Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • The BetMGM line for this matchup is within 0.2 points of the model. Stay away from this one.
  • Looking at this matchup's moneyline, the Browns' implied win probability is 59.7%.
  • The Browns have a 4-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 80% of those games).
  • Cleveland has won all three games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -148 or shorter.
  • This season, the Jaguars have won two out of the four games in which they've been the underdog.
  • Jacksonville has entered three games this season as the underdog by +124 or more and is 1-2 in those contests.

    • Against the Spread Pick

    • Pick ATS: Cleveland (-2.5)
    • The Browns have covered the spread six times this season (6-5-1).
    • In games it has played as 2.5-point favorites or more, Cleveland has an ATS record of 2-1.
    • The Jaguars have gone 8-4-0 against the spread this season.
    • Jacksonville has an ATS record of 2-2 when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

    Best Over/Under Pick

    • Pick OU: Over (34)
    • The two teams average a combined 11.3 more points per game, 45.3 (including the playoffs), than this game's over/under of 34 points.
    • The Browns and the Jaguars have seen their opponents average a combined 8.0 more points per game than the point total of 34 set in this outing.
    • Six of the Browns' 12 games with a set total have hit the over (50%).
    • The Jaguars have gone over in six of their 12 games with a set total (50%).

    Joe Flacco Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

    Games Pass YPG Pass TDs
    1 254 2

    Travis Etienne Rushing Yards (Our pick: 60.5/Under)

    Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    12 64.3 8 28.8 1

    Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

