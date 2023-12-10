When the Jacksonville Jaguars play the Cleveland Browns in Week 14, Calvin Ridley will face a Browns pass defense featuring Martin Emerson. For more stats and insights on this matchup, see below.

Jaguars vs. Browns Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium

Cleveland Browns Stadium Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Browns 104.4 8.7 23 79 7.24

Calvin Ridley vs. Martin Emerson Insights

Calvin Ridley & the Jaguars' Offense

Calvin Ridley's 689 receiving yards (57.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 51 receptions on 84 targets with five touchdowns.

Through the air, Jacksonville's passing attack has looked good this season, as it ranks 10th in the league with 2,923 total passing yards (243.6 per game).

The Jaguars' offense has been clicking this season, as it ranks ninth in the league with 285 total points (23.8 per game).

Jacksonville ranks 15th in the league in pass rate, passing the ball 34.7 times per game.

In the red zone, the Jaguars are not passing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking sixth in the NFL with 37 total red-zone pass attempts (41.6% red-zone pass rate).

Martin Emerson & the Browns' Defense

Martin Emerson leads the team with two interceptions, while also collecting 43 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and seven passes defended.

In terms of passing yards conceded, Cleveland has given up 1,841 (153.4 per game), the lowest amount in the NFL.

The Browns' points-against average on defense is 20.4 per game, ninth-best in the league.

Three players have recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Cleveland this season.

The Browns have allowed a touchdown pass to 12 players this season.

Calvin Ridley vs. Martin Emerson Advanced Stats

Calvin Ridley Martin Emerson Rec. Targets 84 50 Def. Targets Receptions 51 7 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 13.5 22 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 689 43 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 57.4 3.6 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 124 1.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 14 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 5 2 Interceptions

