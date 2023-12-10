Calvin Ridley vs. Martin Emerson: Week 14 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
When the Jacksonville Jaguars play the Cleveland Browns in Week 14, Calvin Ridley will face a Browns pass defense featuring Martin Emerson. For more stats and insights on this matchup, see below.
Jaguars vs. Browns Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Calvin Ridley Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Browns
|104.4
|8.7
|23
|79
|7.24
Calvin Ridley vs. Martin Emerson Insights
Calvin Ridley & the Jaguars' Offense
- Calvin Ridley's 689 receiving yards (57.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 51 receptions on 84 targets with five touchdowns.
- Through the air, Jacksonville's passing attack has looked good this season, as it ranks 10th in the league with 2,923 total passing yards (243.6 per game).
- The Jaguars' offense has been clicking this season, as it ranks ninth in the league with 285 total points (23.8 per game).
- Jacksonville ranks 15th in the league in pass rate, passing the ball 34.7 times per game.
- In the red zone, the Jaguars are not passing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking sixth in the NFL with 37 total red-zone pass attempts (41.6% red-zone pass rate).
Martin Emerson & the Browns' Defense
- Martin Emerson leads the team with two interceptions, while also collecting 43 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and seven passes defended.
- In terms of passing yards conceded, Cleveland has given up 1,841 (153.4 per game), the lowest amount in the NFL.
- The Browns' points-against average on defense is 20.4 per game, ninth-best in the league.
- Three players have recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Cleveland this season.
- The Browns have allowed a touchdown pass to 12 players this season.
Calvin Ridley vs. Martin Emerson Advanced Stats
|Calvin Ridley
|Martin Emerson
|Rec. Targets
|84
|50
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|51
|7
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|13.5
|22
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|689
|43
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|57.4
|3.6
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|124
|1.0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|14
|0.0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|5
|2
|Interceptions
