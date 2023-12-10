When the Nashville Predators square off against the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, will Cody Glass light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Cody Glass score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Glass stats and insights

Glass is yet to score through 10 games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Canadiens.

Glass has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 93 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Glass recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:17 Away L 4-0 11/20/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 13:07 Home W 4-3 11/18/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:56 Home W 4-2 11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:29 Home L 3-2 11/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:00 Home L 7-5 10/19/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 1:46 Away W 4-1 10/17/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:24 Home L 6-1 10/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 16:14 Away L 3-2 10/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:25 Home W 3-0 10/10/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:29 Away L 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.