Will D'Ernest Johnson Play in Week 14? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
D'Ernest Johnson was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 14 matchup against the Cleveland Browns starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Seeking Johnson's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Looking at season stats, Johnson has rushed for 90 yards on 31 carries with zero touchdowns, averaging 2.9 yards per carry, and has eight catches (nine targets) for 124 yards.
D'Ernest Johnson Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- The Jaguars have one other running back on the injury list this week:
- Travis Etienne (LP/ribs): 205 Rush Att; 771 Rush Yds; 8 Rush TDs 40 Rec; 346 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Week 14 Injury Reports
Jaguars vs. Browns Game Info
- Game Day: December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Johnson 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|31
|90
|0
|2.9
|9
|8
|124
|0
Johnson Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Colts
|1
|-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Chiefs
|1
|8
|0
|1
|9
|0
|Week 3
|Texans
|3
|6
|0
|2
|6
|0
|Week 4
|Falcons
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Colts
|1
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Steelers
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|49ers
|3
|12
|0
|2
|28
|0
|Week 11
|Titans
|7
|20
|0
|1
|34
|0
|Week 12
|@Texans
|7
|19
|0
|1
|42
|0
|Week 13
|Bengals
|5
|4
|0
|1
|5
|0
